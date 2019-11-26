Kerala: 1 dead after bike collides with KSRTC bus

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A Kerala state volleyball player was killed after his bike collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vanjarammoodu on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as JS Sreeram (23), who was returning home after taking part in a volleyball match.

Sreeram has represented Kerala in the National Youth Volleyball championship and was also a biking enthusiast.

He was a history student at NSS college Nilamel in Kerala.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited. (ANI)

