Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A Kerala state volleyball player was killed after his bike collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vanjarammoodu on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as JS Sreeram (23), who was returning home after taking part in a volleyball match.
Sreeram has represented Kerala in the National Youth Volleyball championship and was also a biking enthusiast.
He was a history student at NSS college Nilamel in Kerala.
Further details regarding the accident are awaited. (ANI)
Kerala: 1 dead after bike collides with KSRTC bus
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:09 IST
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A Kerala state volleyball player was killed after his bike collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vanjarammoodu on Sunday night.