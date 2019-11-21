Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A Class V student died allegedly due to a snake bite in her classroom in Wayanad district on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Shahla Sherin (10), who was allegedly bitten by a snake inside the classroom at a government school in Sultan Bathery.
A case has been registered regarding the matter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Kerala: 10-yr-old girl dies due to snake bite in Wayanad
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:42 IST
Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A Class V student died allegedly due to a snake bite in her classroom in Wayanad district on Wednesday.