Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): Kerala's Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Kerala's Wayanad on Saturday.

"A total of 100 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) has been seized after a vehicle was searched at the Tholpetty check post. The ganja was hidden in the vehicle which was also carrying vegetables and is estimated to be worth around 1 crore rupees. Two people have been arrested," they said.



The arrested persons were from Kalpetta and Kollam. (ANI)

