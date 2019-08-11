Kerala: 11 killed, 50 missing after landslide hits Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): At least 11 people have been killed and around 50 others are missing after a landslide hit at Kavalappara village of Malappuram district following incessant rains in the region, Regional Fire Officer Siddakumar said on Sunday.

The death toll is expected to rise, he said, adding around 25 to 26 houses have been destroyed.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 8 pm.

"Eleven bodies have been recovered from the debris. Of two bridges in the area, one collapsed. We had to take the bridge which is partly in working condition to reach Kavalappara," Siddakumar said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting his constituency Wayanad, said the rescue operations are underway but more help is required.

"I visited Kavalappara, the site of the landslide in Bhoothanam. Several people are still trapped and rescue operations are underway but more help is required immediately," Gandhi tweeted.

Personnel of the fire service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local people are involved in the rescue operations. (ANI)

