Kerala: 11 people including 3 policemen injured as church factions clash in Kothamangalam

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): At least 11 people including three policemen were injured after a clash broke out between members of two factions - Orthodox and Jacobite in Kothamangalam town here on Thursday, police said.

Police said, the two groups clashed when Orthodox faction led by the priest Father Thomas Paul Ramban resisted the alleged move by Jacobite faction to take away the relics of Saint Yeldo Mar Baselios, known as Kothamangalam Bava, whose mortal remains are interred in the Mar Thoma Cheria Palli.

In the incident Ramban also sustained injuries, police said. (ANI)

