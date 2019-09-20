Representative Image
Kerala: 11 people including 3 policemen injured as church factions clash in Kothamangalam

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): At least 11 people including three policemen were injured after a clash broke out between members of two factions - Orthodox and Jacobite in Kothamangalam town here on Thursday, police said.
Police said, the two groups clashed when Orthodox faction led by the priest Father Thomas Paul Ramban resisted the alleged move by Jacobite faction to take away the relics of Saint Yeldo Mar Baselios, known as Kothamangalam Bava, whose mortal remains are interred in the Mar Thoma Cheria Palli.
In the incident Ramban also sustained injuries, police said. (ANI)

Mumbai: Portion of four-storeyed building collapses, no person trapped

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A portion of a four-storeyed building collapsed at Lokmanya Tilak Road here on Friday.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:35 IST

Plea in Delhi HC seeks establishment of KV in every Tehsil

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Friday seeking establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in every Tehsil throughout the country. It also seeks the introduction of standard textbooks having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity and

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:16 IST

Swami Chinmayanand arrested in sexual harassment case

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a UP law student.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:13 IST

Ram temple using gold will be constructed in Ayodhya if we win...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Swami Chakrapani of Hindu Maha Sabha said on Thursday that if the verdict in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case comes in favour of Hindus, then a grand temple of Lord Ram will be built using gold in Ayodhya.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:55 IST

Chhattisgarh: Villagers install elephant statue to keep...

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): In order to prevent elephants from wreaking havoc in their fields and destroying crops, villagers here have installed a statue of an elephant near their farms with a firm belief that it will ward off the herd from devouring their crops.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:42 IST

Delhi's last elephant Laxmi sent to rehab in Haryana

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): National Capital's last elephant, Lakshmi, who was rescued from near East Delhi recently, was sent to a rehabilitation center in Haryana on Friday morning.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:30 IST

Priyanka continues to question govt policies amid economic slowdown

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday continued attacking the Central government in the wake of economic slowdown and questioned its policies to tackle the situation.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:18 IST

Delhi: Two die in a road mishap

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Two persons including a two and a half-year-old baby died and four others suffered injuries after an ambulance rammed into a truck near DND toll plaza here on Friday morning, police said.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:13 IST

UP: Woman files police complaint against husband, 4 men for rape

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A woman has filed a complaint against five men, including her husband for allegedly raping and molesting her inside her house here on Friday.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:53 IST

Delhi: Drunk husband stabs wife to death

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the Anand Parbat area here on Friday.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:48 IST

International Ramayana Festival concludes in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The 5th edition of the International Ramayana Festival concluded in the national capital on Thursday with performances from Bangladesh and Fiji.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:04 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Konkan , Goa

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

