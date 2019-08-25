Kerala: 12-yr-old girl raped, impregnated by school teacher in Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her school teacher in Malappuram's Thenhipalam area, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after the parents of the victim noticed her unusual behaviour. During the counselling, the student narrated the entire incident.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Tenjipalam Police. (ANI)

