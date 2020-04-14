Seized liquor being disposed off (photo/ANI)
Kerala: 120 litres of illicit liquor seized in Wayanad

ANI | Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:05 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kerala Excise Department seized 120 litres of illicit liquor using drones, from different parts of Sultan Bathery.
"Excise officials today used drones in different parts of the Sulthan Bathery area and seized 120 liters of illicit liquor" said N. Rajasekharan, Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department,
In another incident, the excise officials recovered another 111 litres of arrack Liquor from here. (ANI)

