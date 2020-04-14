Kerala: 120 litres of illicit liquor seized in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kerala Excise Department seized 120 litres of illicit liquor using drones, from different parts of Sultan Bathery.

"Excise officials today used drones in different parts of the Sulthan Bathery area and seized 120 liters of illicit liquor" said N. Rajasekharan, Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department,

In another incident, the excise officials recovered another 111 litres of arrack Liquor from here. (ANI)

