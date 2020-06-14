Kerala: 17-yr-old tribal girl found dead near her house, another attempts suicide

Idukki (Kerala) [India], June 14 (AN): A 17-year-old girl of Kulamankuzhi tribal settlement at Valara in Idukki district was found hanging from a tree near her house, while her relative, a 21-year-old girl in the same settlement, was hospitalised after consuming poison on Saturday, police said.

According to the Circle Inspector of Adimali Police, both the girls were reported missing on Thursday night after the deceased girl was reportedly chided by her mother for using the mobile phone.

Police had registered a missing case and launched an investigation, but the girls returned home by Saturday morning.

However, when the relatives were planning to produce them before the police, the 17-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree near her house. Her body is kept at Kottayam Medical College for postmortem.

Hearing about the death of the girl, the 21-year-old girl reportedly consumed poison and was admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital. Her condition remains critical, police said.

The mobile phone, which was used by the deceased girl, is yet to be found by the police. (ANI)

