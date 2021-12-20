Kerala: 2 held in SDPI leader's murder case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan.

The suspects, Prasad and Kuttan, were allegedly involved in the planning and conspiracy of Shaan's murder.

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP in Alappuzha forced the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.



The alleged murder of the SDPI leader was followed by a separate incident in which BJP's OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

Earlier, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15. (ANI)

