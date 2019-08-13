Kerala: 2 trains cancelled,1 diverted following heavy rains

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Southern Railways on Tuesday informed that two trains have been cancelled and one train has been diverted following heavy rainfall in the state.

Two trains that have been cancelled are Coimbatore to Jabalpur Special (02197) and Nagercoil Junction to Gandhidham Express (16336) en route to Mangalore Junction (August 13).

The train which has been diverted is C Shivaji Maharaj T to Nagercoil Junction (16351). It has been diverted through Panvel Junction to Madurai Junction via Roha, Madgaon, Mangalore Junction, Shoranur junction, Palakkad and Dindigul junction.

According to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), 91 people have lost their lives due to floods, while 59 have sustained injuries between August 8 to August 13.

Malappuram is the worst hit with the highest death toll of 29.

As many as 1,332 relief camps are currently operational in the state. (ANI)

