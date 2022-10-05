Kerala: 3 doctors in Palakkad held for medical negligence during delivery leading to death of woman, newborn

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], October 5 (ANI): Three doctors of Thangam Hospital of PMRC, Palakkad have been arrested on the basis of medical reports stating negligence during delivery on July 2, 2022, leading to the death of a woman and her newborn, said Palakkad Town South Police.

The arrested doctors are Ajith, Nila and Priyadarshini, added the police. While, the deceased has been identified as Aishwarya, wife of Ranjith, a native of Chittoor Thathamangalam, and her newborn.

The incident occurred in the first week of July and following widespread protests the medical board conducted an inquiry.



The inquiry found medical negligence on part of three doctors. Following a meeting held two days ago, the board submitted its report to the Health Department and the arrests were a consequence of that.

The Palakkad Town South Police had earlier registered a case.

The family alleged that Aishwarya, who was admitted for maternity treatment, and her child, died due to serious negligence on the part of the private hospital. (ANI)

