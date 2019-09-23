Kerala: 3 men, including father, arrested for sexually abusing teen girl

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Three men, including the father of a 12-year-old girl, were arrested on Sunday for sexually abusing the teenager in Thirurangadi town of Malappuram district, police said.

"The girl's father has been arrested on charges of abetment to the crime and the two other accused identified as Asraf and Shyju have been charged with sexually abusing the child," said police.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The police stated that the incident came to light while the child was being counselled in school.

"Soon after, the school informed the police. The child has been now shifted to a child welfare shelter home," police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

