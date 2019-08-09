Kerala: 30 families feared missing after landslide in Malappuram district

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): As many as thirty families are feared missing after a landslide occurred at Kavalappara, Nilambur, in Malappuram district on Thursday evening.

The rescue teams were able to reach the incident spot only by today afternoon.

Following incessant rains, rivers in Kerala have swelled causing excess water to enter low lying areas of the state, resulting in a flood-like situation.

All schools and colleges in Malappuram and Wayanad districts have been directed to remain closed for two days.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities in the wake of incessant downpour in the state, and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in the state.

The deluge has paralysed normal life in the state. Thousands continue to remain stranded in several affected areas.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), along with the army and local police are currently engaged in rescue and relief operations.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in several districts of Kerala and eastern Gujarat in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

