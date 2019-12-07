Kerala: 4 including victim's aunt arrested in rape case

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Four accused, including the victim's aunt, have been arrested under the charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Kollam district.

The girl was reportedly taken to a lodge in Kollam district where she was allegedly raped.

A lodge owner, who was among those arrested, was produced before a court and was remanded.

Three others are in police custody in connection with the case.

The probe began after the victim's mother had filed a missing complaint in the matter. (ANI)

