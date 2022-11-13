Kerala: 45-year-old driver carried away in landslide, police recover body

Idukki (Kerala) [India], November 13 (ANI): Police in Kerala found the body of a 45-year-old man in Idukki district of Kerala who had died in a landslide after heavy rain battered Munnar city continuously.

The deceased, identified as, Rupesh (45), a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode, was on his way to Munnar in a car with his members on Saturday evening, officials said.

Rupesh is believed to be driving while his car overturned in the landslip.



Heavy rain was lashing out in the Munnar area on Saturday. Idukki district collector said that Munnar Vattawada road was closed due to a landslip near Kundala dam. Collectors asked tourists and other travellers to take special care and avoid travelling on the road.

The investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

