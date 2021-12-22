Kerala: 5 SDPI workers held over alleged murder of BJP OBC Morcha leader in Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): Five Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Bharatiya Janta Party OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan in Kerala's Alappuzha.

Sreenivasan was allegedly murdered at his house by unidentified people on December 19.



In a separate incident, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was also allegedly attacked and murdered in Alappuzha on December 18.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

Following the murders of senior political functionaries, the local administration imposed Section 144 in the district. (ANI)

