Kerala: 55-year old farmer commits suicide in Wayanad district

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 55-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison on Wednesday.

Chulugode Angittan, a native of Marakkadavu near Pulpally village was going through a period of financial distress lately. His farm was in Pulpally.



His family members said he could not repay the loan he had taken from the bank. Last year's flood and lack of rain in this season destroyed his crops.

In the last week of May, a farmer from Panamaramam in Wayanad had committed suicide after he failed to repay his bank loan. (ANI)

