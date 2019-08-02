Kerala: 7 cops suspended after death of tribal police officer in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Seven police officials were suspended on Friday after a fellow tribal officer died here.

The deceased's wife alleged that her husband was harassed by senior police officers because he belonged to the Scheduled Tribe.

The police officer's body was found on a railway track on July 26.

"The senior officers were suspended for procedural lapses in the allocation of housing quarters and confiscating his mobile phone and quarter keys for months," the police said.

"The police officials were suspended to facilitate a free and impartial probe into the matter. A probe into the matter is on," the police added.

A case of unnatural death has been registered. (ANI)

