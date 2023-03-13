Kerala: "95 per cent smoke under control": Ernakulam Collector on Bramapuram fire

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 13 (ANI): Ernakulam Distric Collector on Sunday said that at least 95 per cent of smoke from the Brahmapuram fire have been brought under control.

The fire at Brahmapuram Waste Plant, started on March 2.

During a visit to ther spot, NSK Umesh said, "More than 95 percent of the smoke abatement work at the Brahmapuram waste management plant has been completed"

"It is expected to be completely extinguished by Sunday tonight".

Collector informed that small fires may still occur in isolated areas due to the presence of flammable gases.



"A special action plan will be prepared to deal with this situation. Even if the smoke is completely extinguished, the fire service will continue. Systems such as guards and cameras will also be used".

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (MoS) in Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday alleged "huge corruption in the waste management of Kochi Corporation" and demanded that the Kochi mayor should resign owning moral responsibility of the fire incident at Brahmapuram waste plant.

The fire occurred on March 2 and it is still not been extinguished completely. Last week, the Kerala High Court has also directed the Pollution Control Board to inform about measures taken over the fire incidents happening every year at the waste plant.

Talking to the media, Muraleedharan said, "It is a clear case of corruption. The contract was given to the relative of a CPI (M) leader. That itself shows that there has been a huge corruption in the waste management of Kochi Corporation".

"Either the Kochi Corporation which has the prime responsibility of waste management should be dissolved. If not that, at least the Mayor, the leader of the whole administration of the Kochi Corporation, should be asked to resign owning moral responsibility," Muraleedharan added.

Following the fire incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5,000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones. On March 5, the district administration of Ernakulam declared a holiday for children in all schools in areas under Kochi corporation and the nearby municipalities and gram panchayats, as huge and thick clouds of toxic smoke billowing from the site engulfed the city. (ANI)

