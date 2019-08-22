Kerala actor Manju Warrier, crew safe in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Famous Kerala actor Manju Warrier along with her crew of Malayalam film, who were stuck in high mountains of Himachal Pradesh following heavy downpour and landslides, have been safely evacuated by the rescue team on Wednesday.

The news came to light after Warrier shared the message of her safe evacuation on Facebook and stated, "Very happy and relieved to inform all of you that me and the entire team of the movie Kayatta, by Sanalkumar Sasidharan reached back safe by midnight in Manali and are completely safe now after being stranded for six days in the regions of Shiyagoru and Chhatru in Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall and landslides."

"Thanks to all the big hearts who swiftly and responsibly executed the rescue operations. And thanks to the care, concern, love and prayers from each one of you. Was shocked to hear about the floods in Kerala. I hope we all stay together in this like last year," Warrier wrote on Facebook.

Warrier and her 30 member crew were among the 127 people who were struck in Chhatru area of the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti and being brought to Manali.

She was shooting for Malayalam film ' Kayyatam ' along with filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan in Chhatru and reportedly reached out to her brother after an access road to the Mandi-Leh highway collapsed due to landslip, leaving her and the crew stranded. (ANI)

