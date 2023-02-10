Kerala: Ahead of V-Day, NIT-Calicut bans public display of affection on campus

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 10 (ANI): The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has issued an advisory to the students informing them about banning public display of affection (PDA) inside its campus.

The order came just ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14.

According to the institution, public display of affection can affect others in a number of ways and can "distract" from the educational environment.



"A campus is a place for education and academic pursuits. PDAs and engaging in private activities in academic areas, restrooms and poorly lit areas as well as anywhere on and around the NITC campus, can make others feel uncomfortable and distract from the educational environment," the e-mail communication sent by the dean (students' welfare) dated February 6 said.

The mail also warned the students that any violation of its disciplinary policies would result in disciplinary action

"...such activities, whether they are consensual or not, are not appropriate to be conducted on institute property. The institute has strict policies in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, and any violation of these policies will result in disciplinary action," it said. (ANI)

