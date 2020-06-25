Kerala aims for more investment through industrial parks

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): Kerala government is expecting more investment in the state with Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation's (KINFRA) upcoming projects post-COVID-19.

During a press conference, E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, Kerala, on Thursday said, "There is a possibility of more investors coming to Kerala, particularly after the COVID-19 and give a fillip to industries in the state."

The state has received the promised investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore from the global investors meet, confirmed the Minister.

According to Jayarajan, KINFRA will be playing a key role in providing infrastructure facilities for the new investments. "Currently, 25 KINFRA industrial parks with more than 800 odd industrial units are working here and the defence park spread in 60 acres in Ottapalam is coming soon. The total investment of this project is Rs 130.94 crore," he said.

Speaking on the issue, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, K Ellangovan said, "The defence park will be focusing on minor defence products including small firearms, parts of rifles and parts of missiles. Critical defence components are also planned to be made here. We have already got a proposal from the companies making parts of single-engine aircraft. This will be a private park facilitating requirement of companies operating in Defence production. This has the scope for attracting global companies."

The government is also planning to improve the basic infrastructure facilities like water -electricity connectivity, transport facility and communication connectivity in KINFRA parks.

A mega food park is ready in Palakkad and Petro-chemical park is coming up in Kochi with an earmarked investment of Rs 1,200 crore. The plan for it is ready and land has been acquired, added the Minister. (ANI)

