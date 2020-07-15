Kerala: AIU seizes 1.1 kg gold in compound form from two passengers in Kozhikode

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode has seized more than 1.1 kilograms gold in compound form from two passengers travelling from Sharjah via a flight, the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) in Kochi said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, 637 grams compound concealed inside the waist area of pants of one passenger and 558 grams compound concealed inside the collar area of shirt and waist area of pants were seized.

Further actions are being taken by the officials in the matter. (ANI)

