Kerala: AIU seizes 1.69 kg gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh at Kozhikode airport

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The official further said that the gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.

Further probe underway. (ANI)

