Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 36 lakhs at Calicut Airport

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized around 700 grams of gold valued at Rs 36 lakhs from a passenger at the Calicut Airport on Saturday.

The passenger arrived here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and the gold was found concealed inside a pressure cooker.

"The passenger, T Hamza from Malappuram had landed from Jeddah. AIU B batch officials seized 700 grams of gold worth Rs 36 lakhs was seized from inside a pressure cooker," the official said.

On September 1, the AIU in Kerala had seized 937 grams gold worth Rs 46 lakhs from a passenger here at Kannur International Airport. The passenger was arrested. (ANI)

