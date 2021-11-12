Kerala: All eligible beneficiaries in Ernakulam's Marady Panchayat fully vaccinated against Covid

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Marady Panchayat of Ernakulam district has become the first local body in the district to administer both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent population of the area, informed the Panchayat President.

"100 per cent vaccination of double doses of COVID vaccine has been completed in Marady Panchayat on last Saturday," said OP Baby, President of Marady Panchayat.

"In this panchayat, there are 13,185 persons above 18 years of age. Of these, 13,143 were given two doses of the vaccine. Rest 42 people are kidney patients and heart patients. They have not taken the vaccine as prescribed by the doctor. Now our goal is zero cases. Only then will the goal be achieved," he added.



He attributed this success of 100 vaccination to everyone involved in the process from public representatives to health care workers.

"This achievement was made possible by the full cooperation of all the people's representatives, health workers, panchayat staff, ASHA workers and Anganwadi teachers. It was possible because they very well cooperated with the panchayat administration," said Baby.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 7,224 new COVID-19 cases with 7,638 recoveries and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

