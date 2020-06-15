Kerala allows short visits to state without mandatory quarantine

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Kerala government on Monday eased travel and quarantine restrictions for those visiting the state for a period up to 7 days, after obtaining entry passes for the same.

Those visiting the state for priority needs such as education, business, healthcare, property management can avail e-pass from the government portal with a validity of seven days. The order said these travellers need not undergo the mandatory 14-days of home quarantine.

"Since placing them in-home/ institutional quarantine is not feasible, the government has allowed them to visit the State for a period up to seven days without mandatory quarantine, after obtaining entry passes through COVID-19 Jagratha portal," Kerala government said in the order.

It also allowed students, who visit the state for attending exams or for academic purposes, to stay for a period of three days before the exam, and three days after the exam.

However, stranded persons in other states and nations have to undergo room/institutional quarantine as per the guidelines issued from time to time.

As per the order, permission will be granted to those who visit the state for a short period for purposes like business, official, trade, medical, court cases -- subject to the strict following of this standard operating procedure (SOP) and other social distancing norms.

"District collectors, district police chiefs and other heads of departments shall ensure that such visitors follow the SOP scrupulously and they leave the state after the permitted period," the order issued by state principal secretary KR Jyothilal said. (ANI)

