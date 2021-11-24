Kerala: Anupama S Chandran gets custory of her child after court's order

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 24 (ANI): After a long battle, Anupama S Chandran on Wednesday was reunited with her son after a family court ordered the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare Committee to hand over the child to his biological mother.

The custody of the child was handed over to Anupama at the court today.

Earlier this month, Kerala High Court had declined to interfere in a habeas corpus petition filed by 22-year-old Anupama S Chandran, former SFI leader and daughter of a local CPI (M) leader, seeking a directive to the police to produce her one-year-old son before the court and hand the baby to her alleging that he was illegally detained by her parents and denied all basic human rights for over a year.

Division Bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran made it clear that "the matter was already pending before the Family Court at Thiruvananthapuram. Family Court has taken steps to bring the child back. There is no reason why we should intervene or extend our hand in the matter."

Anupama, daughter of CPI-M leader Jayachandran had alleged that her parents had taken away her three-day-old son a year ago and had filed a police complaint at the local police station in Thiruvananthapuram.



She had alleged that because her father holds an influential position in the CPI-M, she has been denied justice. She further alleged that she approached the local police station, DGP, child welfare committee and party leaders but justice was not delivered.

Anupama had staged a protest in front of the Kerala Secretariat in October demanding to return her 'missing' son. Along with Anupama, her partner Ajith also protested outside the Secretariat.

Later Anupama started an indefinite strike outside the Kerala Child Welfare Committee office in Thiruvananthapuram.

As the issue turned controversial, Kerala health minister Veena George ordered the Women and Child Development Department to investigate the matter.

After the family court in Thiruvananthapuram ordered to bring back the child from his adoptive parents in Andra Pradesh and conduct a DNA test, child welfare committee officials brought the child to Thiruvananthapuram and a DNA test was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram.

On Tuesday, the results of the DNA test proved that the child was Anupama's after which the government informed the family court of the DNA test result and it ordered production of the child in court.

The child was brought to the family court this afternoon and court-ordered to hand over the child to Anupama and her husband Ajith. The child was then handed over inside the court and the family court settled the case. (ANI)

