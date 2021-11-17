Kerala Aravana Payasam disinformation: Devaswom Board to initiate legal action

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has issued a statement that the campaigns against Aravana Payasam, the main offertory (prasadam) given to the devotees at Sabarimala, were false and factually incorrect, said a press release from the Board.

The explanation from the Travancore Devaswom Board is in response to the "fake propaganda" about the Aravana Payasam and its method of preparation which has been circulating in cyberspace and some media in recent days.



In a press release, the Travancore Devaswom Board Commissioner said that "strict legal action will be initiated against those who commit such heinous and defamatory acts under the relevant provisions of the IT Act".

The Devaswom Commissioner said that the full responsibility for the legal action rests solely with those who indulge in disinformation regarding the Aravana Payasam at Sabarimala Devaswom.

The Executive Officer of Sabarimala has lodged a complaint with the police station at Sannidhanam seeking registration of a case and action against online media and some media outlets propagating this false news. (ANI)

