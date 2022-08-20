Kerala: Art director assaulted for attaching Tiranga over car; 2 held

Kollam (Kerala) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Kerala Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting an art director Arkan S Karma after he attached a tricolor to his car, ahead of Independence Day.

"Police arrested two persons after an art director was allegedly assaulted for, as he claims, attaching the tricolor to his car on August 15 in Kollam," the police said.

A First Information Report was registered at Iravopuram police station on the basis of his complaint of being questioned and brutally assaulted for attaching Tiranga on his car.



According to the FIR, the main accused had objected to Arkan S Karma and his friend for keeping the Tiranga atop his car and allegedly assaulted them at 1 am on Monday (August 15).

The gang of four people came in two 2-wheeler and stopped the victim's car by blocking their way at the NH-64 highway in Pallimukku.

"The first accused confronted with a knife holding it to the neck of the victim, while the second accused person slapped the complainant twice and then pulled him out of the car and assaulted him brutally," the FIR added mentioning that he was also hit the complainant's nose and head with stones and his nose was bleeding. (ANI)

