Kerala Assembly adjourns sine die due to surge in corona cases in state

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Mar 13 (ANI): The Kerala Assembly was on Friday adjourned sine die on Friday in view of a surge in the number of cases tested positive for coronavirus.

The Kerala Assembly was scheduled to conclude on April 8.

According to official estimates, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is 17.

India has till Thursday morning confirmed 75 official cases of the lethal infection and its first COVID-19 death in Karnataka.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

