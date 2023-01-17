Kerala: Auto driver caught by NIA for PFI connection

Kollam (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took into custody, an auto driver named Mohammed Sadique from Chavara in Kerala, in connection with Popular Front of India (PFI), officials said on Tuesday.

The auto driver was taken into custody with the help of Chavara Police.

"An auto driver, Mohammed Sadique, from Chavara, Kollam district has been taken to NIA custody in connection with PFI. NIA has also got his travel documents," officials said.



Earlier in December 2022, the NIA conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala in the PFI conspiracy case.

The locations included residences of the group's seven State Executive Committee members, seven Zonal Heads and 15 Physical Training Instructors-Trainers.

On September 22 last year, NIA conducted searches at 24 locations in Kerala, including offices of PFI and residences of 13 accused.

The NIA searched more than 150 locations across the country against PFI cadres in 2022.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the PFI cadres carried out criminal activities and murders with the sole objective of disturbing public peace and tranquillity and creating a reign of terror in the public mind". (ANI)

