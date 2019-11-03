Representative image.
Kerala: Awareness campaign conducted on sewerage treatment plant

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:19 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Cochin Smart Mission Limited and Kochi Municipal Corporation jointly conducted an awareness campaign on the project, "Construction of Vaccum Sewer Network and Sewerage Treatment Plant."
The programme was held at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mattanchery on November 2.
Under the Smart City Mission of the Government of India, Kochi intends to improve its wastewater management and sanitation through a scientific sewage collection and treatment system.
"The sewerage scheme is proposed to be implemented in two phases, Phase I and Phase II. The proposed sewage collection system would cover 10,000 households along with commercial establishments and the floating population under the west Cochin region," read an official statement.
The project is scheduled to be completed by 2021. (ANI)

