Kerala-based student to watch landing of Chandrayaan-2 on moon surface with PM Modi

Kannur (Kerala) [India] Sept 5 (ANI): Ahmed Thanveer, a class IX student of Army Public School in Kannur city has been selected to watch the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 at space agency ISRO in Bengaluru.

The selection was done based on an online quiz conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Two students from each state were selected in the quiz to watch the landing of India's ambitious space mission with Modi.

Meanwhile, Thanveer will be felicitated in a function to be held at his school today.

Sixty students have been selected from all over the country who, after having won a space quiz, will get an opportunity to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Modi.

Chandrayaan 2 will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India, the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)