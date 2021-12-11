Kerala BJP chief slams state govt for not taking action against those making disrespectful remarks against CDS Bipin Rawat

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran on Friday slammed the state government for not taking action against those who are making disrespectful remarks about Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, Surendran said, "Kerala government is not taking any action against a government pleader who made unfair remarks about CDS Bipin Rawat. It's painful and evident that the state government is promoting sedition among the people."

"Many people are celebrating the tragic incident that happened in Tamil Nadu. Left-Jihadi people are doing a bad campaign on this and the government is still silent," he added.



Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also informed that some people with perverted minds have tweeted derogative, celebratory messages about the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat.

"Offensive tweets and social media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our #CDSGeneralBipinRawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our police officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders," Bommai tweeted.

Reacting to these derogatory comments, Bommai said that the police chief has been instructed to take legal action against these elements.

An IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder.

Bodies of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. (ANI)

