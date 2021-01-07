Kerala BJP chief tests positive for COVID-19

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): Kerala BJP president K Surendran has tested positive for COVID-19.

He urged those who had come in close contact with him recently to isolate themselves.

"I have tested COVID positive and admitted in MIMS hospital, Kozhikode. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self-isolate," Surendran said in a tweet.

Kerala had reported 6,394 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. (ANI)