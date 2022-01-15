Kerala BJP slams CPM member for pro-China statement, says he's a traitor

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala State Vice President KS Radhakrishnan on Saturday slammed Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai for his pro-China statement.

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing the CPI-M Kottayam district committee meeting, Ramachandran Pillai courted controversy when he said "India's campaign against China is an attack on CPI-M".

The BJP president made a strong comment and said "Pillai shares his loyalty with an enemy country in one sense. He is a traitor and in my opinion, all traitors should be arrested and put before the court of law to award maximum punishment."

"My request to the Marxist fraternity is that they should give up their idea of protecting the enemy countries while living here in India. If they want to protect China, let them go and live in China," Radhakrishnan said.

The BJP president said the Communist party leaders right from 1920 onwards have been working for the benefit of a foreign country.



"Pillai thinks China is his country, Xi is his leader. When China gets criticised, he feels that he is being criticised," he alleged.

"This has been the habit of the Communist Party because they never believe in nationalism but believe in internationalism. This is too dangerous and a great betrayal of this land by the Communist movement," Radhakrishnan said.

"Pillai shamelessly declared his fraternity with the foreign country. He is taking every advantage of the democratic setup and cultural heritage of this great land," he said.

Why should they remain in India and fight for China against India? Instead of that, all the Marxist groups and fraternities can leave India and join China to fight against India," he said.

"That is the better thing they can do. This is intolerable, he said. (ANI)

