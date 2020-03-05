Kerala BJP Youth Wing chief, workers arrested for protesting against student death

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Mar 05 (ANI): Police here on Thursday arrested BJP Youth Wing state President K.P Prakash Babu and workers who were taking out a protest march against the death of a student of Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode.

Yuvamorcha workers have accused college authorities fro the death of the Sikh student. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd and protestors were taken away from the protesting spot.

Jaspreet Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly committed suicide last Sunday as he was not able to attend exams because of low attendance.

Singh was a BA economics final year student in the college. His family said that he couldn't attend one-month classes because they were in Uttar Pradesh and couldn't return to Kozhikode due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Yuvamorcha alleged that the principal was giving attendance generously to students affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s student wing while students like Jaspreet were neglected. (ANI)

