Kerala businessman Boby Chemmanur purchases property of couple who succumbed to burn injuries

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 3 (ANI): A Kerala businessman has purchased the land and house of the couple Rajan and Ambili, who died of burn injuries during suicide to resist eviction procedures near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Boby Chemmanur, the Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group, who purchased the property of the couple said that he will hand over the land documents to Rahul and Ranjith, sons of the deceased couple.

The couple poured petrol on their body and set themselves ablaze when police reached their house to evict them from their house. They succumbed due to burn injuries on December 28.

Their neighbour Vasantha had filed a complaint claiming the properties of the deceased couple and the lower court verdict was favourable to Vasantha. Chemmanur purchased the properties from Vasantha to hand it over to Rahul and Ranjith.

Rahul and Ranjith thanked the businessman. However, they politely declined his offer and explained the legal issues related to the land dispute. They said that Vasantha might have given fake documents and she has no rights over the property.

Boby Chemmanur has said that if Vasantha gave him fake documents, he would "deal with it legally".

Earlier, the state government and Youth Congress had provided financial assistance to the children of the deceased couple. (ANI)