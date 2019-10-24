Kerala by-polls: Congress, CPI(M) leading on two seats each

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian National Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are leading on two seats each in the Kerala Assembly by-polls, as per the official trends on the Election Commission website.

Indian Union Muslim League's candidate M C Kamaruddin is leading from Manjeshwar Assembly Constituency.

Congress candidates - Vinod and Shanimol Osman are leading from Ernakulum and Aroor constituency respectively.

CPI(M) candidates KU Jenish Kumar and V.K.Prasanth are leading from Konni and Vattiyoorkavu constituency.

The by-polls for five Assembly seats were held on October 21. (ANI)

