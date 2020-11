Kerala Cabinet decides to withdraw Section 118A of Kerala Police Act

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 24 (ANI): Kerala Cabinet has decided to withdraw the controversial Section 118A of Kerala Police Act. Cabinet's decision to repeal the law will be submitted to Kerala Governor for ratification.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has posted the hearing to tomorrow on the petitions challenging Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act to await further developments in the matter.



Kerala BJP president K Surendran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran, and RSP leaders Shibu Baby John and AA Azeez had earlier moved the Kerala High Court against Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on the other hand, had on Monday announced that the state government is putting on hold the controversial Kerala Police Amendment ordinance after facing severe criticism from the opposition parties.

The law aimed to stop bullying, insulting or disgracing individuals through any content and circulating the same through any communication medium. The offenders were to be awarded a sentence of three years/penalty of Rs 10,000 or both under the law. (ANI)