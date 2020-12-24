Kerala Cabinet to recommend holding Assembly session on Dec 31

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI): Kerala Cabinet has decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for convening a session of state Assembly on December 31.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to call for the 21st session of the 14th state Legislative Assembly on December 31 as the problems faced by the agriculture sector and farmers continues.

"At the national level agriculture sector and farmers are facing serious problems. Kerala is a consumer state depends on other states for agricultural produce. So the farmers' protests in different parts of the country is a matter of huge concern for the state," the Chief Minister said.



"Since the farmers' protests are continuing we considered this as an emergency situation. Due to this the problems faced by our state needs to be discussed in the assembly," he added.

Vijayan further stated, the cabinet on December 21, 2020, recommended the governor to call for Assembly session on December 23 to discuss this emergency issue. The Governor did not accept this recommendation.

"Normally Governor approves the recommendations made by a majority government. Government's stand is against the parliamentary system existing in the country," he added.

Kerala Governor had denied recommendation forwarded to him by State Cabinet to convene a special assembly session on Wednesday.

The Governor refused to give assent to the special Assembly session supposed to be held on Wednesday to discuss and reject the three farm laws passed by Centre. A resolution was expected against the farm laws, and the Governor denied it.(ANI)

