Kerala: Catholic priests call off hunger strike

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): A section of the priests of Archdiocese of Angamaly and Ernakulam have called off their hunger strike, Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the Presbyteral Council, said.

The priests including Father Joseph Parekkattil had launched the protest on Thursday demanding the removal of Cardinal George Alencherry from office among other issues. They called off the strike on Saturday, Mundadan told ANI.

"Out of the five demands raised by the priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the Synod has responded positively to four. The demand concerning the Cardinal presiding over the Permanent Synod is to be decided by the Vatican," he said.

The group had sought that the Synod members meet and discuss their demand for removal of Cardinal Alencherry from office. Alencherry is an accused in 14 criminal cases. (ANI)

