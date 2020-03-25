Kerala Chief Minister to hold press briefings via video-conferencing from March 26

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): In the backdrop of Central government advocating social distancing to contain COVID-19 spread, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that from now onwards he will hold press briefings via video-conferencing.

"Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold press briefings through video-conferencing from March 26," said a government source.

The source also said that this decision has been taken to avoid a large gathering during press briefings.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 118 in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

