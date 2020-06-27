'Kerala Child Rights Commission's new chairman appointment an unfortunate decision'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 27 (ANI): The appointment of Advocate Manojkumar KV as the Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is a "very unfortunate decision" taken by the government, said Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday.

Speaking to media, he alleged that the Kerala Government is not considering the sentiments of the people.

"The appointment of Advt. Manojkumar KV as the Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is a very unfortunate decision. This shows that the government is not considering the sentiments of the people. We are all aware that child abuse is on increase. But the government has appointed a person which does not have any stature to become the chairman of the Child Rights Commission," Chennithala told ANI.

"Earlier the retired chief secretaries were appointed but Manojkumar's only qualification is that he is a party member. They have surpassed two judges who were very qualified to become the Chairman," he added.

Chennithala further said that "this is the ruling party's decision and I feel the people of Kerala will reject and oppose it".

Opposition members are terming Manojkumar's appointment, as "political". (ANI)

