Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at 'Vidyarambham' ceremony

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Parents with their children on Tuesday gathered here for 'Vidyarambham' ceremony where children are introduced to reading and writing.

The ceremony was carried out at Thunchan Smarakam, a memorial Trust and Research Centre in Kerala and is observed on Vijaya Dashami, the last day of Durga puja.

A parent present at the ceremony, Jishnu told ANI, "There is a belief from the past that learning should start from Thunchan Smarakam. All famous people started learning here. We are happy to be here on this occasion with my family."

Usually, parents help children to write "Hari Sri" in Malayalam by holding their fingers.

Thunchan Smarakam is the memorial of famous Malayalam poet Thunchat Ezhuthachan. Each year, eminent people from various fields attend the ceremony with kids to start their writing in Malayalam, music and dance. (ANI)

