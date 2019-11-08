Kannur (Kerala) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): CISF on Friday apprehended a passenger carrying a high volume of foreign currency worth Rs 3.76 lakh at Kannur airport here.
The man is identified as Moosa Kooliyil.
The foreign currency recovered from Kooliyil included 100 Dirham, 10,000 Saudi Riyal, 10,001 Qatar Riyal, 41 Yinhang and 600 Oman Baisa.
The passenger was handed over to the customs department for further investigation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Kerala: CISF apprehends man with foreign currency worth Rs 3.76 L
ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:00 IST
