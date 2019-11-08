Kerala: CISF nabs passenger in possession of foreign currency worth more than Rs 3 lakh

Kannur (Kerala) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency worth more than Rs 3 lakh at Kannur airport.
The passenger, identified as Moosa Kooliyil, was found in possession of foreign currency worth Rs 3.76 lakh.
The accused was handed over to the Customs Department at the airport.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Nov 08, 2019
