Kerala: Civil dept to deliver ration goods through auto rickshaw

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has implemented a new scheme in Kerala called 'OPPAM' which aims to deliver ration articles at the doorsteps of extremely poor families with the cooperation of auto rickshaw employees, the department informed on Monday.

In an official statement, the department said, "The scheme has been implemented without imposing any additional financial burden on the beneficiaries. The pilot project of this scheme was inaugurated by Advocate G R Anil, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs on February 13 in Nadathara Panchayath of Ollur Constituency in Thrissur District."



"Even though the auto-rickshaw employees have been engaging in various welfare activities in society, it is for the first time a project has been implemented with their full support at the Government level. This scheme was implemented similar to the project, which was implemented earlier in Kerala to provide ration articles in Tribal Areas through Mobile Ration Shops," the statement added.

According to the statement, the scheme aims to deliver ration articles by obtaining the acknowledgement of beneficiaries for the receipt of stock and on the same day the issue details are recorded in the E-POS machine under the supervision of concerned Rationing Inspectors, by which the department can ensure error-free distribution without arising any complaints.

"The extremely poor families in Thrissur District have been identified by the Nodal Officer, Poverty Alleviation Unit and Local Self Government Departments. The Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department has full faith and confidence in the distribution of ration articles to the doorsteps of around 400 such families before the 10th of every month," the statement further added. (ANI)

