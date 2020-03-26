Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation to start distributing essential food items online

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Thursday said the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) will start distributing essential food products online in Kochi from March 27 onwards, amid the countrywide lockdown.

Zomato has been contracted to supply food through online delivery system. As a preliminary step, the supply of food will be provided within eight kilometers of Supplyco's headquarters in Gandhi Nagar, Kerala.

The online system will be launched at 17 locations across the state. The service will accept e-payment for home food items which will be delivered in 40-50 minutes after the order has been placed.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 110 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Kerala till date. There are 649 positive coronavirus cases in the country right now including 593 active cases. (ANI)

